25-year-old Decatur woman killed in shooting

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old Decatur woman was killed in a shooting Monday night.
Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers responded at 7:29 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove Ave. after a report of multiple shots fired. There, they found the woman dead with "apparent gunshot wounds," he said.
The investigation is ongoing, Rosenbery said. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives directly at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bond County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Canva
#49. Pike County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Bureau County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greene County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Randolph County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Canva
#44. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jasper County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#42. Clark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#41. Kankakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Macoupin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#39. LaSalle County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Peoria County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#36. Livingston County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Rock Island County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sangamon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#33. White County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fulton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
Canva
#31. Stephenson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#30. Williamson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Canva
#29. Ford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#28. Hancock County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Canva
#27. Morgan County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#26. St. Clair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Coles County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
Canva
#23. Stark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#22. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#21. Mason County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#20. Knox County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%
Canva
#19. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Canva
#17. Massac County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Macon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Perry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%
Canva
#13. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
Canva
#12. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
Canva
#11. Pope County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lawrence County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Canva
#8. Marion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vermilion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jefferson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Canva
#4. Saline County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
Canva
#3. Gallatin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Canva
#2. Pulaski County
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Alexander County
- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
