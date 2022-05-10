 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
25-year-old Decatur woman killed in shooting

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old Decatur woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. 

Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers responded at 7:29 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove Ave. after a report of multiple shots fired. There, they found the woman dead with "apparent gunshot wounds," he said. 

The investigation is ongoing, Rosenbery said. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives directly at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.  

