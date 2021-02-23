 Skip to main content
27-year-old Decatur man dies from multiple gunshots
27-year-old Decatur man dies from multiple gunshots

DECATUR — Police are investigating the death of a 27-year–old Decatur man found inside a car Tuesday afternoon having been shot multiple times.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were called around 4:10 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Jasper Street in reference to reports of a person having been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

