2nd Decatur defendant goes to trial in Bloomington man's 2018 death

BLOOMINGTON — The murder trial for the second Decatur man accused in the December 2018 shooting death of a Bloomington man is expected to begin Monday.
Tyjuan Bruce, 21, will be tried in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in his home in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street.
Bruce is charged with murder, home invasion with a firearm, armed robbery, robbery and residential burglary. He faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
His co-defendant, 20-year-old Anthony Grampsas, was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion when a McLean County jury returned a verdict July 23.
A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.
During a final pretrial hearing Thursday afternoon, Bruce’s attorney Mark Messman argued for a motion to continue the trial and postpone it for a later date, citing concerns about safety and a potential statewide pandemic response.
“There’s talk virtually every day about the state opening up, closing down, closing down again, and I don’t know if we can get this in before we close down again,” he said. “And I think it makes sense not to start something we don’t know if we can finish.”
After Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner argued against Messman’s motion to continue, Judge Scott Drazewski denied the request and said he did not believe anyone was at a substantial risk given the precautions taken at the Law and Justice Center since its reopening in June.
“In this instance we have uncertainty, just as we have uncertainty in every case,” Drazewski said. “Every trial is fraught with the possibility of not being able to finish what you start.”
However, the motion to continue may be renewed before jury selection begins Monday morning.
The trial is expected to last at least a week with opening statements to come after a jury is seated.
