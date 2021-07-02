3 arrested after guns fired on Decatur street, police say

DECATUR — Two men and a woman face preliminary charges after Decatur police received a report of weapons being fired on Thursday in the 1200 block of North Church Street, authorities said.

According to officers' sworn statements, the men, ages 20 and 18, and the woman, 22, had a Taurus 9mm and a Glock, which the woman had bought from a local store and picked up earlier that day in the woman's Jeep Cherokee.

She had picked up her boyfriend, the 20-year-old man, and he had loaded both firearms with live rounds, police said. Later, they picked up his friend, the 18-year-old, from his job, and during that time, both guns were in the Jeep and loaded, according to the statements.

When they arrived at the 20-year-old's mother's home on North Church Street, she went inside to use the bathroom and heard gunshots outside, police said. The man's sister called police and other people nearby told him to hide the gun, police said.

Police found the Taurus firearm in the Jeep, after obtaining the woman's permission to search, and the Glock inside the house in a trash bag, after obtaining permission from the 20-year-old's mother to search the area, police said. The woman holds a valid firearm owner's identification; neither man has one.

The woman faces a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The 20-year-old faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and the 18-year-old faces a preliminary charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

