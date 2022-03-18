3 men arrested on weapons charges in Decatur

DECATUR — Police say three men were arrested on weapon charges after one was identified as having an active warrant.

The Decatur police affidavit said officers were conducting surveillance on a group of people outside a business in the 1400 block East William Street on Thursday, and knew one of them to have an active warrant from the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Along with that suspect, two other men were also stopped near the area and when officers conducted a search, they found weapons on all three, police said.

According to the affidavit, the man with the active warrant was found to have a loaded Polymer80 semi-automatic handgun inside the business on one of the shelves. One of the other men had a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, police said.

Officers saw the third man walk toward a black Chevrolet Malibu that was parked in the area and reach into the driver side window before being stopped, the affidavit said. Officers then found an Accu-Tek AT-380 semi-automatic handgun inside the vehicle's center console and were advised it was the suspect's mother's firearm.

Police said the man with the active warrant had a previous felony conviction, and the two other men did not have active Firearm Owners Identification cards.

Each suspect faces preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a handgun.

A check of Macon County Jail records Friday showed two suspects remained in custody with bail set at $50,000 for the man with the active warrant, meaning he must post a bond of $5,000 to be freed, and bail set at $20,000 for the other, meaning he must post a bond of $2,000 to be freed.

The third man was released after posting a bail of $15,000, meaning he paid a bond of $1,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.