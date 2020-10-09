3 'neighborhood juveniles' admit to starting Decatur shed fire, officials say

Time's almost up to take the census, and elected officials on Thursday ramped up outreach in the final weeks before deadline. Among them was Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who urged residents to stand up and be counted so the region isn't shortchanged out of funding and representatives in Washington.
More than 500 gallos of oil drifted Sunday into the Staley hot water ditch, located o Lake Shore Drive by Nelson Park. City workers are shown wading in oil and water to set up a machine to pump oil out of the hot water ditch.
undated 1920 H&R file photo Early in 1920 the A.E. Staley company realized that it would need more water than could be supplied from the regular city water supply while waiting for the big impounding dam and Lake Decatur, then being planned. By arrangemment with the city council and the Illinois Rivers and Lakes commission the Staley Company built the above dam at a cost of $38,000 just below the C.I. &W. bridge or about where the Nelson Park bridge is now.
Undated H&R file photo Until the creating Lake Decatur could be created, The A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. built a temporary dam in 1920. The Staley company dam was removed in February 1922, as soon as the big Lake Decatur dam was finished.
1-14-19?? This flock of ducks, seeking a warm spot to relax, today discovered what is probably the only pond of water in Decatur that is not frozen over. The pond is at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co., and is fed by warm water used in processing at the plant.
7-13-1982 H&R file photo
Herb Slodounik
7-13-1982 H&R file photo
Herb Slodounik
7-21-1975 H&R file photo At least 500 galloons of soybean oil spilled into the Staley hot water ditch on Basin 3 of Lake Decatur Sunday.
Herb Slodounik
3-30-1978 H&R file photo Ducks and geese at the Staley Hot Water Ditch take life easy before fishermen distrub the flow of their pond on a spring day Wednesday.
Doug Gaumon
Before 1930 H&R file photo
Seitz Studio
1-4-1978 H&R file photo This flock of mostly mallards enjoyed a warm tub Tuesday in the hot water ditch of Staley.
6-29-1977 H&R file photo Waste water is pumped into a storage tanl.
Ron Ernst
6-29-1977 H&R file photo Bacteria are removed during the aeraition process.
Ron Ernst
6-29-1977 H&R file photo The deep shaft pilot treatment project.
Ron Ernst
6-20-1977 H&R file photo Staley's original pretreatment plant, built in the 1950s, is located west of the viaduct.
Ron Ernst
7-13-1982 H&R file photo Seven million gallons of waste a day go through Staley's treatment plant.
Herb slodounik
4-17-1935 H&R file photo Steam and smoke pouring from the Staley company corn processing plant produced this striking picture of light and shade.
'Hod' Lewis
2-5-1934 H&R file photo
'Hod' Lewis
2-3-1934 H&R file photo
'Hod' Lewis
6-13-1982 H&R file photo
Herb Slodounik
