 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 'neighborhood juveniles' admit to starting Decatur shed fire, officials say
0 comments
top story

3 'neighborhood juveniles' admit to starting Decatur shed fire, officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said three "neighborhood juveniles" admitted to starting a shed fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire in the 1400 block of East Orchard Street was reported at 4:16 p.m. and crews arrived to find the shed fully engulfed and electrical wires down, the statement said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents also reported seeing the juveniles trying to start several fires in the neighborhood, the department said. 

When questioned by police and fire officials, they "admitted to starting the fire with a lighter."

No injuries were reported. 

21 photos of the Staley dam from the Herald & Review archives

21 photos of the Staley dam from the Herald & Review archives

Photos from the Herald & Review archives of Staley dam, pollution control and more.

1 of 21
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News