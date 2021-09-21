3 shot in vehicle on Garfield overpass

DECATUR — Three people suffered gunshot wounds Monday night when shots were fired into their vehicle while traveling in the area of the Garfield overpass, police said.

Decatur police were called to the 900 block of East Garfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Sgt. Chris Copeland said.

Copeland said that while they were going there, officers were told about three gunshot victims having arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital; a 38-year-old female, a 30-year-old female and a 17-year-old male. The 17-year-old male’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Also present in the vehicle were an 8-year-old male, a 5-year-old male and a 3-year-old female. The 3-year-old sustained minor cuts from flying glass.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victims were traveling in a vehicle over the Garfield overpass when unknown suspects in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle. Casings and broken glass were located at the top of the overpass.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

