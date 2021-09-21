 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

3 shot in vehicle on Garfield overpass

  • 0

DECATUR — Three people suffered gunshot wounds Monday night when shots were fired into their vehicle while traveling in the area of the Garfield overpass, police said.

Decatur police were called to the 900 block of East Garfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Sgt. Chris Copeland said.

Copeland said that while they were going there, officers were told about three gunshot victims having arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital; a 38-year-old female, a 30-year-old female and a 17-year-old male. The 17-year-old male’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Watch now: School bus involved in crash in Decatur

Also present in the vehicle were an 8-year-old male, a 5-year-old male and a 3-year-old female. The 3-year-old sustained minor cuts from flying glass.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victims were traveling in a vehicle over the Garfield overpass when unknown suspects in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle. Casings and broken glass were located at the top of the overpass.   

Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel speaks in August 2021 about what's being done to address violence and shootings. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia lost one-third of its koalas in three years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News