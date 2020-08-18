3 wounded, 1 dead in Decatur shootings

DECATUR— Police say multiple Monday morning shootings left an 18-year-old male dead and three people injured.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the teen, who was found shot and with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle around 9:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police say two other individuals were shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Garfield Avenue, Copeland said. Police say they were sent to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were not cooperating with police investigation.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. He indicted the cause of death was gunshot trauma and that an autopsy would be conducted Tuesday.
Police say large and unruly crowds formed near East Walnut and outside DMH and fights breaking out required a law enforcement to break them up.
Copeland says a Decatur police detective saw a small gold vehicle shooting at another vehicle around 10:31 a.m. in the area of Jasper and Wood streets that was last seen fleeing around 90 mph near 18th and Clay streets. This incident resulted in a female victim sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg and was treated at DMH.
Among the incidents, police received additional calls reporting shots fired near 20th Street and Prairie Avenue "involving subjects in two dark colored vehicles shooting at each other," Copeland said in a statement.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.
