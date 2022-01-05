 Skip to main content
3-year-old injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — A 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur.

According the Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll, officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a child suffering from gunshot wounds. The child had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle.

Man wounded in Monday afternoon shooting in Decatur, police report

Carroll said initial interviews sent police to the 500 block of West Sawyer Street where the victim and family members had been. It was there police discovered a residence that has been struck by gunfire.

Detectives responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, Carroll said.

Anyone with information about this crime or other felony crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.

