30 months probation for Decatur man who fired gun in Springfield mall

Harper had apologized to the court and told the judge he was sorry for causing trouble when he was sentenced March 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

News reports from the time of the shooting incident said Harper, who was drunk, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the White Oaks Mall on the evening of Dec. 28, 2019. Mall security had become involved and Harper had pulled a semi-automatic handgun and shot one .40 caliber round into the air and made threats to cause mayhem.

The mall had been placed on lockdown and frightened shoppers safeguarded by police until Harper, who had fled into the mall at one point, was arrested. The law enforcement operation involved Springfield Police, Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the State Police and Southern View Police.