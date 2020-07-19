31-year-old Decatur man shot; injuries considered life-threatening, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old Decatur man with injuries considered life-threatening.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement that police were called at 5:34 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of South 17th Street for a welfare check on a man who was bleeding from the chest in a vehicle. Police found the man in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the chest and he was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Copeland said.

He said officers received information indicating that the victim wasn't shot at the location where he had been found.

The victim also had been present at an earlier incident of shots fired around 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Oakland, Copeland said. No injuries were reported during that incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Copeland said no further information would be released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting incident to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.