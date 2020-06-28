31-year-old man shot in Decatur

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday night.
Decatur Police Sgt. Tim Maxwell said officers responded to East Moore and South Stone streets around 9:45 p.m. and found a man who had a single gun shot wound to the right side of his chest.
Police said few details are available but the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or the DPD detective bureau at (217) 424-2734.
