31-year-old man shot in Decatur
31-year-old man shot in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday night.

Decatur Police Sgt. Tim Maxwell said officers responded to East Moore and South Stone streets around 9:45 p.m. and found a man who had a single gun shot wound to the right side of his chest.

Police said few details are available but the man's injuries are non-life threatening. 

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or the DPD detective bureau at (217) 424-2734.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

