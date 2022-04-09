32-year-old Decatur man shot to death, police say

DECATUR — Police are investigating after the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Decatur man on the city's west side.
Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Dipper Lane, Sgt. Steve Carroll said in a statement.
They found the man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex and he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, Carroll said.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.
Detectives responded to interview witnesses and process the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, Carroll said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers or (217-423-8477).
This is a developing story that will be updated if more information becomes available.
