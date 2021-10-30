4 Decatur residents shot at large house party, police say

DECATUR — A 29-year-old man was in critical condition and three other people were injured after multiple shooters opened fire at a house party in Decatur, police said Saturday.

Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said officers were sent to Leafland and Union shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday after getting numerous calls about shots being fired. They found the 29-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, and police performed CPR until medical personnel arrived, Copeland said.

While officers were on the scene, a 32-year-old man and 38-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital, while a 35-year-old woman arrived at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, all with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Copeland said police learned that all three sustained their wounds during the same incident. All four victims are residents of Decatur, he said.

Police determined that a large house party with more than 100 attendees was taking place in the 1100 block of North Union when multiple shots were fired by multiple shooters, he said.

Detectives were called in to process the crime scene and interview witnesses. "Very few witnesses" had come forward as of 9 a.m. Saturday, Copeland said.

Recommended for you…

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0