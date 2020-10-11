4 now facing charges in the murder of Olney man, police report

OLNEY — Four people are now facing a combination of murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the shooting death of Olney man Kyle M. Johnson, 19.

A news release Sunday from the Illinois State Police said the latest person to be indicted is Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, of Olney, who was charged Saturday with three alternate counts of committing first degree murder by accountability and one charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Similar charges had already been filed by Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley against Tara N. Haws, 33, and a 16-year-old girl, both of Olney. The teenager is now in the custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The adults charged are both being held in the Richland County Jail along with Olney man Rick A. Meador, 18. Meader is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the case and he had been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida Sept. 30 where he was taken into custody along with a 16-year-old girl.

