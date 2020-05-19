You are the owner of this article.
5 wounded in early Tuesday shooting, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police are investigating an incident in which five people were shot early Tuesday in the 300 block of West Leafland Avenue.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the male victims, ages 18, 22, 24, 26 and 27, received wounds of varying severity. One was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Police were called to the scene at 1:14 a.m. Detectives were called in to process the scene and conduct interviews.

Copeland said the investigation is continuing and no one was in custody.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

