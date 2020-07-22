$50 million Macon County Jail wrongful death lawsuit set for trial after summary judgment denied

DECATUR — A $50 million lawsuit alleging the wrongful death of an inmate in the Macon County Jail is headed to trial after a federal judge denied multiple motions claiming there was no case to answer.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce, in a 52-page ruling, denied motions for summary judgment filed by attorneys defending the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and certain members of the jail’s staff, Decatur Memorial Hospital and a key figure in the case, Licensed Practical Nurse Jo Bates, a former DMH employee, who worked at the jail.
Another major defendant in the case, Dr. Robert Braco, who worked for the hospital and supervised jail health care under a hospital contract with the jail, did not file a motion for summary judgment.
All the defendants are now scheduled to present their arguments in court at a trial scheduled for Sept. 8 where they will oppose claims they should be held liable for the death of 35-year-old inmate Michael A. Carter on July 18, 2015. A diabetic, Carter was being held awaiting federal court proceedings on drugs and weapons charges when he died from complications arising from diabetic ketoacidosis.
The lawsuit alleges Braco and Bates were on the front lines of a jail health care system that provided inadequate medical intervention and doomed Carter to die by failing to respond properly to his deteriorating condition.
One part of the lawsuit even describes Carter’s mother calling up Bates and pleading with the nurse to save her son by sending him to a hospital for treatment. A jail surveillance video showing what proved to be some of the final stages of Carter’s life will also be part of the trial evidence.
Attorneys representing Bates and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment. Regan Lewis, defending DMH, said Wednesday that "we do not comment on pending litigation." Rahsaan A. Gordon, the Chicago attorney presenting Carter’s estate, declined comment and referred this newspaper to the judge’s ruling.
All defendants continue to strongly deny that they are responsible in any way for Carter’s death.
Bruce, in his ruling, emphasized that he was not trying the case in advance but, under legal rules, had to decide if there are issues to be answered in court when viewed under the most positive light for those opposing the summary judgment motions.
“Summary judgment is the ‘put up or shut up’ moment in a lawsuit, when a party must show what evidence it has that would convince a trier of fact to accept its version of events,” the judge added.
A Macon County Jail inmate died in July 2015. Now a $50 million lawsuit may be going to trial.
Having denied the various motions seeking summary judgment, Bruce summed up much of the claims to be examined: “Plaintiff argues that reckless mismanagement by the health service providers led to Carter’s death; (the plaintiff) argues that the lack of training, the lack of written protocols, and the lack of supervision of Licensed Practical Nurses who DMH and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department encouraged to practice beyond their licensure, amounted to deliberate indifference to Cater’s well-being.
“Plaintiff argues that the Macon County Sheriff’s Department failed to oversee the healthcare contract properly and failed to train its employees appropriately. Plaintiff argues that Nurse Bates and Dr. Braco are liable for constitutional violations for exhibiting deliberate indifference to Carter’s medical needs and that the individual officers are liable for failing to intervene and forcibly removing Carter from his medical cell when he was in distress.”
The current Macon County sheriff, Tony Brown, was not in office when Carter died. He has pointed out in a previous Herald & Review story that health care at the jail has been massively upgraded in recent years. The improvements started with a $236,000 report to troubleshoot jail health care problems commissioned by former Sheriff Howard Buffett and paid for by his namesake philanthropic foundation.
Crossing Healthcare now provides jail medical services, which feature round-the-clock access to doctors and other health care experts.
Quoted in the previous story, Brown said: “Something that Crossing has brought to the table is that we now have weekly meetings between the jail administration and health care providers. We evaluate different issues or cases dealing with the inmates and that way it is a team approach, the best approach.”
READ THE DOCUMENTS: Macon County Jail wrongful death lawsuit
