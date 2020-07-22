$50 million Macon County Jail wrongful death lawsuit set for trial after summary judgment denied

The lawsuit alleges Braco and Bates were on the front lines of a jail health care system that provided inadequate medical intervention and doomed Carter to die by failing to respond properly to his deteriorating condition.

One part of the lawsuit even describes Carter’s mother calling up Bates and pleading with the nurse to save her son by sending him to a hospital for treatment. A jail surveillance video showing what proved to be some of the final stages of Carter’s life will also be part of the trial evidence.

Attorneys representing Bates and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment. Regan Lewis, defending DMH, said Wednesday that "we do not comment on pending litigation." Rahsaan A. Gordon, the Chicago attorney presenting Carter’s estate, declined comment and referred this newspaper to the judge’s ruling.

All defendants continue to strongly deny that they are responsible in any way for Carter’s death.

Bruce, in his ruling, emphasized that he was not trying the case in advance but, under legal rules, had to decide if there are issues to be answered in court when viewed under the most positive light for those opposing the summary judgment motions.