$500 reward offered for information about April 6 Decatur shooting incident
DECATUR — Police are seeking information regarding an April shooting incident in the 1000 block of North Wilder Street Avenue.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest. 

Decatur police say around 9:50 p.m. April 6, officers responded to a shots fired incident to find numerous shell casings of various calibers in the roadway. Multiple vehicles and a residence in the area were struck by gunfire, police said Monday. 

Officers reported having little suspect information after speaking to people on scene.

Information on the incident can be directed to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

