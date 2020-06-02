6 arrested in burglary of Thornton's gas station

DECATUR — Police arrested six Decatur residents on Monday night after they were found in an SUV fleeing the looted Thornton's gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Road.
They were among a series of arrests made in incidents of looting and vandalism that have taken place in recent days. Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said told the Herald & Review that at least 10 Decatur residents were arrested Monday night and Tuesday morning on various preliminary charges of burglary and criminal damage. At least two others were arrested Sunday night on similar charges, he said.
A sworn affidavit describing the Thornton's arrests said police found alcohol, cartons of Newport cigarettes and other merchandise had been thrown all over the floor of the business shortly before 9:30 p.m. The doors were forced open and glass shattered. Cartons of cigarettes were missing.
The arrested suspects were four men, three of them 18 and one 25, and two women, ages 18 and 19. The group was later identified on video footage as the individuals that burglarized the store, the affidavit said.
All of the suspects were booked into Macon County Jail early Tuesday on preliminary charges of burglary with an additional preliminary charge of aggravated fleeing for the 18-year-old female. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed they were being held on $30,000 bail, meaning $3,000 bond is required for release.
Other affidavits made available Tuesday described:
A 33-year-old man was arrested 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being identified burglarizing Tobacco Shack, 343 W. Grand Ave. The affidavit described 10 to 15 people forcing entry into the shop through a window around 11:02 p.m. and eight entering the business. Among those, the 33-year-old was seen on video footage taking two bottles of alcohol and was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Leafland Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.
He was booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of burglary and held on $75,000 bail, meaning $7,500 required to bond out.
A 27-year-old man was arrested around 6 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue. Police said he had thrown a brick through the front door window of United Discount, 737 S. Jasper St. The man was seen on security footage unsuccessfully attempting to break into locked areas of the store but not taking anything, the affidavit said.
He was booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of burglary and remained held Tuesday afternoon on $75,000 bail.
Affidavits describing circumstances of other burglary arrests from Monday night through Tuesday were not immediately available.
