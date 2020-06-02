6 arrested in burglary of Thornton's gas station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police arrested six Decatur residents on Monday night after they were found in an SUV fleeing the looted Thornton's gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Road.

They were among a series of arrests made in incidents of looting and vandalism that have taken place in recent days. Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said told the Herald & Review that at least 10 Decatur residents were arrested Monday night and Tuesday morning on various preliminary charges of burglary and criminal damage. At least two others were arrested Sunday night on similar charges, he said.

A sworn affidavit describing the Thornton's arrests said police found alcohol, cartons of Newport cigarettes and other merchandise had been thrown all over the floor of the business shortly before 9:30 p.m. The doors were forced open and glass shattered. Cartons of cigarettes were missing.

The arrested suspects were four men, three of them 18 and one 25, and two women, ages 18 and 19. The group was later identified on video footage as the individuals that burglarized the store, the affidavit said.