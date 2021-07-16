8-year-old struck by bullet in Decatur

DECATUR — An 8-year-old girl received a non-life-threating gunshot wound Thursday while riding in a vehicle with her grandmother and four other children.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a news release that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. while the vehicle was traveling northbound on Woodford Street near Walnut Street.

Copeland said the 56-year-old driver of Decatur reported she heard shots being fired prior to the vehicle and girl being struck. Decatur police had been dispatch to the 1300 block of East Hickory Street to a report of shots being fired when they notified the girl had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her left forearm.

The grandmother and the other children, ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old, were not injured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Copeland said three hours earlier, around 5:11 p.m., a detective conducting a follow-up in the area of Walnut and Charles Street, which is a block away from Walnut and Woodford, heard shots fired.

Responding officers located and apprehended a 16-year-old male who was found to be in possession of two handguns. Copeland said numerous shell casings were recovered in proximity to him. He was detained at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center. No-one was struck during this incident.

Copeland said detectives are investigating the shooting of the 8-year-old and are looking into possible connections to the recent murders.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1