 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$9.6 million project in Mount Zion and Long Creek replaces aging gas pipe
0 comments
alert top story

$9.6 million project in Mount Zion and Long Creek replaces aging gas pipe

{{featured_button_text}}

Lawmakers, lobbyists and energy industry officials in Springfield agree on the obvious — the future of energy generation involves moving away from dirty fossil fuels towards clean sources like wind and solar.

MOUNT ZION — Ameren Illinois is preparing to start work on a $9.6 million project to strengthen the natural gas delivery system.

Contract crews will dig out and replace almost a mile of aging pipeline in early May in two areas: a southern section near Goodwin Park in Mount Zion, and a northern section near Long Creek along Illinois 121.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a statement, the utility company said it expected the work to be complete by mid-August and the new 16-inch steel pipeline would strengthen the gas delivery system.

“We have made significant progress in the last seven years strengthening the integrity and reliability of our natural gas infrastructure across our Ameren Illinois service territory,” said Richard J. Mark, the utility’s chairman and president.

“As we look to the future, this robust energy delivery system will meet the needs of our customers in Macon County and throughout our service territory.”

PHOTOS: Ameren Illinois Storm Logistics Open House Summary

1 of 7

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden calls for police reform by 'next month'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News