$9.6 million project in Mount Zion and Long Creek replaces aging gas pipe

MOUNT ZION — Ameren Illinois is preparing to start work on a $9.6 million project to strengthen the natural gas delivery system.

Contract crews will dig out and replace almost a mile of aging pipeline in early May in two areas: a southern section near Goodwin Park in Mount Zion, and a northern section near Long Creek along Illinois 121.

In a statement, the utility company said it expected the work to be complete by mid-August and the new 16-inch steel pipeline would strengthen the gas delivery system.

“We have made significant progress in the last seven years strengthening the integrity and reliability of our natural gas infrastructure across our Ameren Illinois service territory,” said Richard J. Mark, the utility’s chairman and president.

“As we look to the future, this robust energy delivery system will meet the needs of our customers in Macon County and throughout our service territory.”

