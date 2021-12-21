 Skip to main content
A $40,000 wood chipper was stolen from this Decatur park

DECATUR — Authorities are looking for information about a wood chipper that was stolen from Fairview Park.

The Vermeer equipment is valued at $40,000 and was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning from a maintenance building at North McClellan and West Eldorado streets.

The group Park Watch in a social media post said someone "hooked up to it on the east side of our facility and drove away with it."

Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 422-5911.

