A Decatur couple each required stitches after a domestic dispute, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Tuesday night domestic dispute resulted in a Decatur couple both needing stitches.

Court documents say the couple's argument became physical around 11:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of East DuFrain Avenue after she accused him of cheating.

According to a written affidavit, the 44-year-old man was threatening the 27-year-old woman while holding a knife, eventually throwing it at her as she was leaving their bedroom. Police say the knife struck the woman in her left butt cheek causing a four to five centimeter laceration.

Documents also say the woman grabbed her husband's arm, causing an approximately week-old wound to reopen and also grabbed his scrotum, inflicting a laceration measuring an inch and a half.

The couple were sent to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment where five stitches were used to close the wound on the man's arm and the woman received 14 stitches to close the wound on her left butt cheek, according to the affidavit.