You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A Decatur couple each required stitches after a domestic dispute, police say
0 comments
alert

A Decatur couple each required stitches after a domestic dispute, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Tuesday night domestic dispute resulted in a Decatur couple both needing stitches.

Court documents say the couple's argument became physical around 11:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of East DuFrain Avenue after she accused him of cheating.

According to a written affidavit, the 44-year-old man was threatening the 27-year-old woman while holding a knife, eventually throwing it at her as she was leaving their bedroom. Police say the knife struck the woman in her left butt cheek causing a four to five centimeter laceration.

Documents also say the woman grabbed her husband's arm, causing an approximately week-old wound to reopen and also grabbed his scrotum, inflicting a laceration measuring an inch and a half. 

The couple were sent to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment where five stitches were used to close the wound on the man's arm and the woman received 14 stitches to close the wound on her left butt cheek, according to the affidavit. 

They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed the woman remains held on $10,000 bail and the man was released after posting $1,000.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News