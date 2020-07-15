A Decatur couple each required stitches after a domestic dispute, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Tuesday night domestic dispute resulted in a Decatur couple both needing stitches.
Court documents say the couple's argument became physical around 11:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of East DuFrain Avenue after she accused him of cheating.
According to a written affidavit, the 44-year-old man was threatening the 27-year-old woman while holding a knife, eventually throwing it at her as she was leaving their bedroom. Police say the knife struck the woman in her left butt cheek causing a four to five centimeter laceration.
Documents also say the woman grabbed her husband's arm, causing an approximately week-old wound to reopen and also grabbed his scrotum, inflicting a laceration measuring an inch and a half.
The couple were sent to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment where five stitches were used to close the wound on the man's arm and the woman received 14 stitches to close the wound on her left butt cheek, according to the affidavit.
They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed the woman remains held on $10,000 bail and the man was released after posting $1,000.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.