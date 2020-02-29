A new prescription for Macon County Jail health care

“Something that Crossing has brought to the table is that we now have weekly meetings between the jail administration and health care providers,” explained Brown. “We evaluate different issues or cases dealing with the inmates and that way it is a team approach, the best approach.”

Brown said communication is the key along with making sure inmates are checked and seen regularly by competent medical professionals who understand the issues of jail health care. “We have access to the primary physician at Crossing,” said Brown. “As far as coming to our facility, at any time, the doctor’s availability is unsurpassed.”

Buffett had once described the jail as the biggest source of potential legal liability facing the county and that point is not lost on his successor in the top job. “You are dealing with individuals maybe coming straight off the street and you don’t know the health issues they may be having and they may not know themselves,” added Brown.

“You can end up with a lot of issues you suddenly have to play catch-up with.”