A new prescription for Macon County Jail health care

Health care in the Macon County Jail is now free of the shortcomings that caused problems in previous years, according to Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown.
The sheriff, who was not in office at the time of inmate Michael A. Carter’s death in July 2015 and emphasized he is not commenting on that case or any other, said the expensive path to improvement was first charted in 2017. That was when the Buffett Foundation, headed by former Sheriff Howard Buffett, paid $236,000 for expert consultants to come in and critique inmate care and general jail operations.
In the wake of many recommended upgrades, the health care budget in the 2018 fiscal year doubled to more than $630,000 and now stands at $635,000. The services are provided by Crossing Healthcare and Brown said the emphasis is on better access to care and much better communication, so inmate health issues are detected early and everybody is on the same page with what’s going on.
“Something that Crossing has brought to the table is that we now have weekly meetings between the jail administration and health care providers,” explained Brown. “We evaluate different issues or cases dealing with the inmates and that way it is a team approach, the best approach.”
Brown said communication is the key along with making sure inmates are checked and seen regularly by competent medical professionals who understand the issues of jail health care. “We have access to the primary physician at Crossing,” said Brown. “As far as coming to our facility, at any time, the doctor’s availability is unsurpassed.”
Buffett had once described the jail as the biggest source of potential legal liability facing the county and that point is not lost on his successor in the top job. “You are dealing with individuals maybe coming straight off the street and you don’t know the health issues they may be having and they may not know themselves,” added Brown.
“You can end up with a lot of issues you suddenly have to play catch-up with.”
Another advantage, he says, of the paid partnership with Crossing is that the facility already deals with many people — such as drug addicts — who are likely to find themselves in jail at some point. “They know many of these people, and are able to provide a continuum of care for them,” said Brown. “To me, that is a win-win for the whole community.”
The sheriff also points to an initiative with Crossing the jail supports called the Restore Program, which offers help for addicts to kick substance abuse. It’s offered alongside educational help from Project Read Plus, all in the hope of making inmates healthier and more employable and less likely to become permanent members on the jail’s frequent guest list.
But whatever the long term recidivism rates turn out to be, it's unlikely the cost of providing inmate health care is going to come down anytime soon. Brown said he’s ready for that, and has realigned priorities to pay for it. He’s let four upper command positions remain unfilled through attrition, saving some $600,000. Brown says he will do what he needs to do to pay for essential services.
“That is my whole thing,” he said. “We need to make sure we can provide the quality of services required. The budget for health care is a priority.”
