A search of two Decatur homes yield meth, rifle, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces two preliminary felony charges after a search of two properties yielded methamphetamine and a firearm, police say.
Court documents say detectives with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police Department on Thursday afternoon searched a residence in the 300 block of North 20th Street and the 2000 block of East North Street.
The "target offender" of the search warrants was the 36-year-old man tied to suspected methamphetamine pill sales, according to the documents.
Police say 15.1 grams of meth was found outside the North 20th Street home, in between it and the residence next door, and a .22 caliber rifle in the East North Street basement.
While in custody, the man told police that he sells meth and ecstasy pills in small quantities, documents say.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday evening on preliminary charges of felon in possession of a firearm, delivery of 15-100 grams of meth and violation of parole. A check of jail records Sunday afternoon showed he was held on $100,000 bail, meaning $10,000 is required to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
