A second man arrested after a June 5 shooting death in Decatur

DECATUR — A second arrest has been made in a Decatur shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile wounded.

Diantae L. Beacham, 22, was taken into custody by Decatur police Tuesday on preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He remains in the Macon County Jail on $1 million bond, which requires the posting of $100,000 to be released. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

According to a sworn police affidavit, Beacham was observed on surveillance footage entering an apartment building in the 300 block of East Center Street on June 5 with a firearm.

Police say Beacham was with Sadarius D. Givens as they escorted two subjects, one of them a juvenile, to the third floor of the building and waited there until Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett exited an apartment.

The affidavit said Givens and Wright-Jarrett were seen getting into an argument that resulted in the two men and Beacham displaying and then firing weapons, at which time Givens fell to the ground.

Beacham and Wright-Jarrett were observed retreating in opposite directions while firing at one another, police said. Police say Beacham also fired in the direction of an unarmed juvenile who was running in the same direction and engaged once again with the juvenile and Wright-Jarrett.

"In this incident, Beacham appeared to have ample time to flee after the initial gunshots/violence," the affidavit read. "Instead of fleeing from potential harm/danger, Beacham runs in the direction of anyone able to harm him."

Police say the unarmed juvenile was shot four times.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy showed that Givens, 20, had died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Wright-Jarrett, 18, has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with Givens' death.

