A woman's hair in a Decatur man's beard provokes stabbing attack, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man’s girlfriend flew into a rage when he came home after being out all night and she found “another woman’s hair in his beard,” according to a sworn affidavit.
“(The 27-year-old boyfriend) stated that (she) began to physically batter him with her hands and, at one point during the argument, retrieved a kitchen knife from their shared home,” the affidavit said.
“(The boyfriend) stated that she then stabbed him one time, making contact with the tricep area of the upper left arm. An officer observed a puncture wound on the left arm tricep area… and observed the injury appeared to be consistent with how (he) stated the injury was caused.”
The attack is said to have happened around 9 a.m. on March 4 and police said they found and arrested the girlfriend Friday afternoon.
The 26-year-old woman is described as dating him for 10 years and she has a previous domestic battery conviction. Court records show she had pleaded guilty in 2019 to the battery and a forgery charge and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Now, in the wake of the stabbing incident, she faces new preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday evening showed she is free after posting a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000. Her bail conditions forbid further contact with her boyfriend.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid