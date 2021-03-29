A woman's hair in a Decatur man's beard provokes stabbing attack, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man’s girlfriend flew into a rage when he came home after being out all night and she found “another woman’s hair in his beard,” according to a sworn affidavit.

“(The 27-year-old boyfriend) stated that (she) began to physically batter him with her hands and, at one point during the argument, retrieved a kitchen knife from their shared home,” the affidavit said.

“(The boyfriend) stated that she then stabbed him one time, making contact with the tricep area of the upper left arm. An officer observed a puncture wound on the left arm tricep area… and observed the injury appeared to be consistent with how (he) stated the injury was caused.”

The attack is said to have happened around 9 a.m. on March 4 and police said they found and arrested the girlfriend Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old woman is described as dating him for 10 years and she has a previous domestic battery conviction. Court records show she had pleaded guilty in 2019 to the battery and a forgery charge and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.