Accused burglar denies charges in $100,000 Decatur theft

DECATUR — Carl E. Harvey II told a judge Wednesday he was pleading not guilty to charges he stole more than $100,000 in cash and went on a shopping spree with the loot.
Harvey, 38, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and entered the not guilty pleas on charges of residential burglary and theft.
He also told Judge Phoebe Bowers that he denied two unrelated counts of domestic battery and further charges of unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct which list a female acquaintance as the victim.
Giving evidence in a preliminary hearing that found probable cause to try him, Decatur police Detective Chad Reed said the burglary was carried out on the afternoon of July 8. He said Harvey was caught a week later when Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over because he was known to be wanted on the domestic battery charges.
Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Reed said a police search of the pickup truck Harvey was driving turned up more than $6,800 in bundles of $20 bills dating from the 1980s. Reed said these were a match for the stolen cash that had been contained in two safes at a residence in the 2400 block of East Logan Street.
Reed said both the 2004 model pickup truck and a four wheeler off-road vehicle Harvey purchased after the burglary were bought with stolen cash. The pickup, priced at $7,500, and the four wheeler, valued at $14,720, were purchased from dealers who told police they were paid with stacks of used bills.
Harvey was also in possession of new clothing and other items valued at more than $600. “At this time there is still an estimated $70,000 in currency that has still not been recovered or accounted for that was stolen by Harvey,” Reed wrote in a sworn affidavit about the crime.
Questioned further by Scott, Reed also said the owner of the burglarized home had pointed out that Harvey had installed his home security system. Reed said the homeowner listed Harvey as the only other person who knew the location of one of his safes. He also told police that he recalled Harvey remarking to him that if someone stole the surveillance system’s video recorder, there would not be a record of any crime. Reed confirmed the recorder had been taken along with the money.
However, Reed also noted that Harvey was captured on surveillance footage from a neighboring home and was seen arriving and leaving at the time of the burglary.
But questioned by defense attorney Dave Ellison, Reed said he could not personally identify Harvey from the surveillance footage.
“And was there anything on that video showing him carrying or taking anything from the residence?” asked Ellison. “No,” replied Reed.
Ellison then told the judge he did not wish to make a statement on the case “at this time,” and Bowers scheduled a pretrial hearing on all charges for Aug. 31. Harvey waived preliminary hearings on the domestic violence allegations.
Harvey remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, which means he must post $30,000 to be released.
