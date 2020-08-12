Accused burglar denies charges in $100,000 Decatur theft

Harvey was also in possession of new clothing and other items valued at more than $600. “At this time there is still an estimated $70,000 in currency that has still not been recovered or accounted for that was stolen by Harvey,” Reed wrote in a sworn affidavit about the crime.

Questioned further by Scott, Reed also said the owner of the burglarized home had pointed out that Harvey had installed his home security system. Reed said the homeowner listed Harvey as the only other person who knew the location of one of his safes. He also told police that he recalled Harvey remarking to him that if someone stole the surveillance system’s video recorder, there would not be a record of any crime. Reed confirmed the recorder had been taken along with the money.

However, Reed also noted that Harvey was captured on surveillance footage from a neighboring home and was seen arriving and leaving at the time of the burglary.

But questioned by defense attorney Dave Ellison, Reed said he could not personally identify Harvey from the surveillance footage.

“And was there anything on that video showing him carrying or taking anything from the residence?” asked Ellison. “No,” replied Reed.