Accused Decatur man in Springfield mall shooting is formally charged

SPRINGFIELD — William Harper, the Decatur man accused of firing a gun outside of the White Oaks Mall in Springfield, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon to face charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.

Harper was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal trespass to mall property in a brief hearing at Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Court records did not show him entering a plea or list him as having hired or been appointed a defense attorney. Harper remains held in custody in the Sangamon County Jail in lieu of posting bond set at $250,000. Harper is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9 when a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with the case against him.

In a statement issued before Tuesday’s hearing, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel K. Wright said Harper faces up to three years in prison if convicted.