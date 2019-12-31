Accused Decatur man in Springfield mall shooting is formally charged

SPRINGFIELD — William Harper, the Decatur man accused of firing a gun outside of the White Oaks Mall in Springfield, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon to face charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Harper was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal trespass to mall property in a brief hearing at Sangamon County Circuit Court.
Court records did not show him entering a plea or list him as having hired or been appointed a defense attorney. Harper remains held in custody in the Sangamon County Jail in lieu of posting bond set at $250,000. Harper is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9 when a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with the case against him.
In a statement issued before Tuesday’s hearing, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel K. Wright said Harper faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
Reports carried by Herald & Review news partner WCIA-TV said Harper, 22, was arrested Saturday evening after a gun was fired in the White Oaks parking lot and the mall was placed on lockdown for a time until Harper was located and arrested by Springfield police.
Other published reports described Harper as having been involved in an argument with a woman who was walking away from him and heading back into the mall when he pulled a handgun and fired a single shot into the air.
