Accused serial arsonist pleads not guilty to torching Decatur homes

DECATUR — Michael J. Dixon repaid Decatur friends who let him live in their houses by setting the homes on fire — in one case twice — prosecutors allege.
Dixon, 29, appeared for a preliminary hearing at Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to one charge of aggravated arson and two counts of arson. Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try the defendant, who came to the Decatur area on probation after previously being convicted of arson in Panama City, Florida.
He is now being held in the Macon County Jail on bail of $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to bond out.
Giving evidence earlier on Wednesday, Robert Dunn, an investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office, said Dixon’s trail of fiery destruction started in Decatur on Nov. 23.
A friend had allowed the homeless man to stay at his house at 1950 Illinois Route 121 and, after going to sleep, was awakened by Dixon in the early morning to be told the building was on fire. There had been a fire burning in the fireplace but investigators found it had later been heaped up with big chunks of wood the cross-section size of telephone poles, and piled with other materials that spread flames to the structure.
Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Dunn said the cause of that fire had initially been earmarked as “undetermined” while investigations continued. In the meantime, more friends had arranged for Dixon to live at another house — 1003 N. Moffett Lane — which went up in flames the evening of Dec. 1.
Dunn told Rueter that, this time, Dixon was home alone. He told investigators he had gone for a walk, bought some food, and was sitting in the yard tending a recreational fire when the house erupted in flames.
“He told me he had not been sitting there very long when a ball of fire blew out of the back of the house,” said Dunn. The fire investigator explained to Rueter that subsequent investigation found the home was destroyed on purpose with a blaze fueled by “multiple points of origin.”
In the meantime, however, Dixon had asked the friend who had let him live in the 1950 Illinois Route 121 home if he could move back to the damaged but still livable house. Dunn said the friend had agreed and Decatur firefighters, alerted by neighbors, found themselves rushing again to that home at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 17 and finding the structure engulfed in flames.
Dunn said Dixon had been seen walking away from the fire by witnesses and was intercepted swiftly by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
“And he became uncooperative with the officers and was taken into custody at that time?” asked Rueter. “Yes,” said Dunn.
Dixon’s defense attorney, Dave Ellison, probed details of the fires before asking Dunn: “Are there any witnesses in any of these fires who saw Mr. Dixon light the fires?”
“No,” replied the investigator.
Judge Forbes closed Wednesday’s preliminary hearing by scheduling Dixon’s case for a pretrial hearing Feb. 26.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid