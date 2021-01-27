Accused serial arsonist pleads not guilty to torching Decatur homes

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Dunn said the cause of that fire had initially been earmarked as “undetermined” while investigations continued. In the meantime, more friends had arranged for Dixon to live at another house — 1003 N. Moffett Lane — which went up in flames the evening of Dec. 1.

Dunn told Rueter that, this time, Dixon was home alone. He told investigators he had gone for a walk, bought some food, and was sitting in the yard tending a recreational fire when the house erupted in flames.

“He told me he had not been sitting there very long when a ball of fire blew out of the back of the house,” said Dunn. The fire investigator explained to Rueter that subsequent investigation found the home was destroyed on purpose with a blaze fueled by “multiple points of origin.”

In the meantime, however, Dixon had asked the friend who had let him live in the 1950 Illinois Route 121 home if he could move back to the damaged but still livable house. Dunn said the friend had agreed and Decatur firefighters, alerted by neighbors, found themselves rushing again to that home at 11:23 a.m. Dec. 17 and finding the structure engulfed in flames.

Dunn said Dixon had been seen walking away from the fire by witnesses and was intercepted swiftly by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.