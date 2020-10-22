Accused shooter still faces trial after Decatur victim refuses to name him

DECATUR — The man prosecutors said Charles L. Copeland shot in the foot to persuade him to leave Copeland’s Decatur yard did not want to identify his assailant to police, a judge was told.

But Copeland, 47, will still have to face a jury trial on charges that allege the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting and also claim he was a felon in possession of a weapon. Copeland pleaded not guilty on both counts at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause for him to answer the allegations.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Officer Tyler Mahan said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of East North Street on the evening of Sept. 17. Under questioning by First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Mahan said police arrived to investigate and found blood stains in the road near Copeland’s home.

A sworn affidavit from Mahan said a witness had seen Copeland step up to the 41-year-old victim and shoot a bullet into his left foot from a semi-automatic handgun. “After shooting (the victim), Charles yelled at him something similar to ‘Get the (expletive) off my property or I’ll kill you.’ Charles then fired two more shots into the air,” Mahan said.