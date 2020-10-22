 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accused shooter still faces trial after Decatur victim refuses to name him
0 comments
alert top story

Accused shooter still faces trial after Decatur victim refuses to name him

{{featured_button_text}}
Copeland

Copeland. 

DECATUR — The man prosecutors said Charles L. Copeland shot in the foot to persuade him to leave Copeland’s Decatur yard did not want to identify his assailant to police, a judge was told.

But Copeland, 47, will still have to face a jury trial on charges that allege the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting and also claim he was a felon in possession of a weapon. Copeland pleaded not guilty on both counts at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause for him to answer the allegations.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Officer Tyler Mahan said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of East North Street on the evening of Sept. 17. Under questioning by First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Mahan said police  arrived to investigate and found blood stains in the road near Copeland’s home.

1 wounded in Decatur gas station shooting

A sworn affidavit from Mahan said a witness had seen Copeland step up to the 41-year-old victim and shoot a bullet into his left foot from a semi-automatic handgun. “After shooting (the victim), Charles yelled at him something similar to ‘Get the (expletive) off my property or I’ll kill you.’ Charles then fired two more shots into the air,” Mahan said.

The witness is then quoted as telling police that the wounded man urged the witness not to call police “and that he wasn’t going to be honest about what happened with police.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mahan said the victim, later interviewed in hospital, claimed he had been shot by a 16-year-old boy and even gave a different location for where the shooting happened.

Representing Copeland at the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Dave Ellison cross-examined Mahan and established the witness who had seen the shooting was initially a block away before he had approached the victim.

He also established that no weapon had been recovered and Ellison emphasized the fact the victim had not accused Copeland. Turning to the judge, Ellison said: “Your honor, we don’t think probable cause has been established. The victim in this case identified a different individual and the person who identified Mr. Copeland was a block away from the incident when it happened.”

But Kroncke pointed out the witness had no trouble picking Copeland out of a photo-lineup and it was clear the victim had set out to be uncooperative with police.

Bowers said she was convinced the witness evidence and the information in the affidavit was sufficient to proceed with the case. She scheduled a pretrial hearing for Nov. 4. Copeland remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News