DECATUR — A serial Decatur smash-and-grab burglar hit six targets in a row over the weekend and was busy trying to steal from his seventh business late Sunday night when police say they caught him red-handed.

Literally, in this case, as the 24-year-old defendant had apparently cut himself in the early hours of Sunday while smashing his way inside a physical therapy clinic in the 3000 block of North Water Street.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police accuse the Decatur man of beginning his burglary spree late Friday night or early Saturday. Aside from the physical therapist, police say he went on to hit a nail spa, hairdresser and a tax preparation office, all in the 3000 block of North Water Street.

He also targeted a restaurant in the 1500 block of East Pershing Road before striking at two retail businesses in the 100 block of North Merchant Street. His loot included thousands of dollars stolen from cash registers and police report that the damage bill he left behind with shattered glass doors and windows will likely cost far more to repair than the money stolen.

A sworn affidavit signed by Officer Brianna Renfro said the man was captured around 11 p.m. Sunday when police were alerted to a burglary in progress on Merchant Street.

“Officers observed (the suspect) to be fleeing the area on a bicycle,” Renfro added. “He was secured in handcuffs after a brief foot chase.”

She said the man was carrying a leather backpack he had just stolen. He was described as admitting what he had done and was also in possession of more than $1,700 in cash; police said they recovered more money from the hotel room where he had been staying.

The man was booked on seven preliminary charges of burglary and one charge of resisting arrest.

The man appeared at a bail hearing Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Lindsey Shelton went with the prosecution recommendation of setting bail at $15,000 for each of the charges.

Chief Public Defender, Michelle Sanders, had pleaded for as low a bail as possible.

“(My client) doesn’t think he will be able to afford more than like a $5,000 bond,” she said. “He is working two jobs and so we’re asking the court to take that into consideration when setting his bond.” Bond is set at 10% of the total bail amount.

The man remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday night. If he does make bond, he is ordered to stay away from each of the businesses he is accused of burglarizing.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney's office.