Advocates for children in Macon County court system sworn in

Burckhartt said she misses teaching. The CASA opportunities will give her one-on-one time with children. “I miss the kids and the funny things that they say,” she said. “This is just a way to give back to the kids that don’t have that positive support in their lives.”

Executive Director Julia Livingston said CASA advocates will meet their supervisors later this week. “The staff has been meeting to prepare what that fit will be for the volunteers and kids,” she said. “Then they will be assigned their first case.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the ceremony was conducted virtually, the volunteers still had to raise their right hand while repeating the words that made them official CASA advocates.

“I do solemnly swear…” they repeated. “Without fear, favor or compromise, I will pursue the best interest of the children committed to my advocacy.”

Livingston referred to this graduating class as the fun class.

“Now the fun begins for you,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Judge Little said his court docket each Wednesday could include 30 to 65 family cases. “The hallway was usually packed full of people, sometimes with kids,” he said. “Not the most pleasant place to be on a Wednesday morning.”