Advocates for children in Macon County court system sworn in

DECATUR — As a grandfather of two, Patrick Mundy felt the need to protect children who may not have positive role models.
“And I’m just good with kids,” he said. “Sometimes I think I’m better with kids than with adults.”
Mundy is using his personality trait as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA.
He was sworn in with six other newly appointed advocates by Macon County Judge Thomas Little during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.
They provide court appointed volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected or dependent children in the Macon County juvenile court system.
Along with Mundy, Susan Burckhartt was sworn in as a CASA advocate. As a retired teacher, her friends and family knew she would be an ideal advocate. “I like working with kids,” she said.
Burckhartt and her dog Bellah have volunteered throughout the community with PawPrint Ministries for four years. “Since COVID, we haven’t been able to do anything,” she said.
Training for CASA advocates takes six weeks with weekly classes and additional homework.
Burckhartt said she misses teaching. The CASA opportunities will give her one-on-one time with children. “I miss the kids and the funny things that they say,” she said. “This is just a way to give back to the kids that don’t have that positive support in their lives.”
Executive Director Julia Livingston said CASA advocates will meet their supervisors later this week. “The staff has been meeting to prepare what that fit will be for the volunteers and kids,” she said. “Then they will be assigned their first case.”
Although the ceremony was conducted virtually, the volunteers still had to raise their right hand while repeating the words that made them official CASA advocates.
“I do solemnly swear…” they repeated. “Without fear, favor or compromise, I will pursue the best interest of the children committed to my advocacy.”
Livingston referred to this graduating class as the fun class.
“Now the fun begins for you,” she said.
Before the pandemic, Judge Little said his court docket each Wednesday could include 30 to 65 family cases. “The hallway was usually packed full of people, sometimes with kids,” he said. “Not the most pleasant place to be on a Wednesday morning.”
The traffic has been minimized with the cases spread out. Five cases are heard every 30 minutes with one family allowed in the courtroom at a time. “It’s still the same number of cases,” Little said.
CASA advocates provide valuable assistance to the cases, the judge said. “They give me information about the child and the child’s family that I might not otherwise ever have available to me,” Little said. “It’s improper for the judge to go out and do his or her own investigation of what is going on with the child or the child’s family.”
Many of the cases Little hears with the agency’s help involve a supportive relationship between the advocate and the child. “They can learn things from the child,” Little said. “They can share with me really valuable information that I might not otherwise ever have access to.”
Before he decided to become an advocate, Mundy had concerns, including communication with the parents. “But those worries have all been resolved. With the CASA volunteers and the training and the administration, there’s really no reason to worry,” he said. “The CASA representative is the good guy.”
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
