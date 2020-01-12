After high-speed chase, Decatur police arrest suspect in East Olive Street shooting

DECATUR — Police said a 20-year-old Decatur man, arrested after a high-speed chase Friday night, has been booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said Jacquez L. Jones was being sought on a warrant after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of East Olive Street left a victim, 20, with life-threatening wounds. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The Friday night pursuit leading to Jones' arrest began when officers attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic stop and it sped off. The chase ended in the area of West Forest and South McClellan avenues.

The Macon County Jail charge sheet for Jones lists the attempted murder charge and also lists preliminary charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing police and driving on a suspended license.

Jones is being held on bail set at $5.75 million, meaning he must post $507,500 to bond out.