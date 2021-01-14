Argenta husband who hit wife when she objected to dog beating gets arrested, police say

ARGENTA — An Argenta man accused of punching his wife in the face when she tried to stop him beating the family dog was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble started on the night of Jan. 8 when the couple returned to their home on East Park Street.

“(The wife) advised that upon their arrival… they observed the dog had made a mess at the residence,” said the affidavit. “She stated that (her husband) became irate and went over to the dog and started disciplining the dog by hitting it.”

The affidavit said the wife became alarmed at the beating being dished out to the dog and, after telling her husband to stop several times, she hit him on his back, but not hard enough to leave a mark.

“She advised he then stood up to his feet and turned towards her,” the affidavit said. “She stated he then punched her with a right fist, striking her in the left eye.” Deputies said the skin on the underside of the woman’s eye was still red and purple when they spoke to her on Jan. 10, the same day they arrested her husband.

He is now free on bail of $5,000, having posted $500 to bond out of the Macon County Jail. His bail conditions state he must stay away from his wife.