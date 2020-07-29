Argument over Decatur man's dead mother leads to beating with nightstick, report says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — An argument about a Decatur man’s dead mother led to a home invasion early Wednesday and a severe beating with a police-style nightstick that sent the victim to the hospital, a sworn affidavit reports.

The affidavit said patrol officers were called to apartments in the 300 block of West Marietta Street at 1:47 a.m. to find the 60-year-old victim on the front steps of the residence with blood on his right ear and neck area.

Police Officer Bradley Evenson said the victim told him he had been asleep in his apartment when he woke up to find his neighbor walking in armed with a “black police stick.”

The victim is quoted as telling Evenson the neighbor immediately began beating him, striking him on the head three times and then hitting him on the wrist after he lifted his right arm to protect himself. “(The victim) advised he picked up his small coffee table and used it as a shield in the event of further strikes …” added Evenson.

“(The victim) said he was in fear for his life and wanted (the neighbor) arrested.”