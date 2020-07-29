Argument over Decatur man's dead mother leads to beating with nightstick, report says

DECATUR — An argument about a Decatur man’s dead mother led to a home invasion early Wednesday and a severe beating with a police-style nightstick that sent the victim to the hospital, a sworn affidavit reports.
The affidavit said patrol officers were called to apartments in the 300 block of West Marietta Street at 1:47 a.m. to find the 60-year-old victim on the front steps of the residence with blood on his right ear and neck area.
Police Officer Bradley Evenson said the victim told him he had been asleep in his apartment when he woke up to find his neighbor walking in armed with a “black police stick.”
The victim is quoted as telling Evenson the neighbor immediately began beating him, striking him on the head three times and then hitting him on the wrist after he lifted his right arm to protect himself. “(The victim) advised he picked up his small coffee table and used it as a shield in the event of further strikes …” added Evenson.
“(The victim) said he was in fear for his life and wanted (the neighbor) arrested.”
The neighbor was quickly found in his apartment and told police he became angry after arguing earlier in the day with the victim about the death of the neighbor’s mother several months earlier. The affidavit does not say why her demise prompted the dispute.
“(The neighbor) said he was upset with (the victim) and so he went down to his room with the black ‘police stick’,” said Evenson. The neighbor claimed he knocked, heard no response, and then walked in after pushing the unlocked door open. He told police he only struck the victim over the head once with the stick before leaving.
The neighbor was booked on a preliminary charge of home invasion causing injury. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the neighbor remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post $2,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $30,000.
