Argument over lazy boyfriend turns violent, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police reports describe a 32-year-old Decatur woman as being slapped and attacked after she criticized her boyfriend for failing to work to provide for her and their 11-month-old daughter.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the couple have been dating for three years and the argument quickly escalated into violence at their home in the 1400 block of East Sedgewick Street. “(She) advised as she was sitting on her bed arguing with (him), he walked over to her and smacked her across the the left side of her face with an open hand, which caused redness and pain along with a bruise underneath her left eye,” the police said in a sworn affidavit.

“She said as the argument continued, he pushed her back on the bed and had his hands around her throat… she told a Decatur Police Officer that the argument between her and him was over him not working and providing for the family.”

The affidavit said the violence dates to Jan. 24, and police found and arrested the 24-year-old boyfriend March 24. He was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and was freed after posting a $250 bond on bail set at $2,500; prosecutors had asked for bail of $5,000.