Argument over sex and drugs leads to two arrests at Forsyth hotel, police say

FORSYTH — A boyfriend and girlfriend were both arrested Monday at a Forsyth hotel after police said they got into a fight over his claims she was performing sex acts with other men to get drugs.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn, 1417 Hickory Point Road, at 11:13 a.m. after hotel staff told police the 39-year-old girlfriend had been found in a stairwell screaming “He is trying to kill me.”
Deputy Todd Choatie described the woman, who had her 5-year-old daughter with her, as seeming “out of it” with her speech slurred and struggling to keep her eyes open. She later admitted to taking the drug fentanyl. She is quoted as telling police she had been jumped on and choked by her 36-year-old boyfriend in their shared hotel room after getting into an argument.
Choatie said deputies then found and spoke to the boyfriend who was discovered with scratch marks across his neck. “He stated… they got into an argument about (the girlfriend) performing sex acts with other men for drugs,” said Choatie.
“He stated she struck him in the face with her hand and then scratched him across the neck with her fingernails.”
The girlfriend is also quoted as telling police she had been living in Florida before dating the boyfriend. She said they traveled to Central Illinois and were staying at hotels while he worked for a friend doing power washing and gutter cleaning jobs.
The couple were both booked on preliminary charges of committing domestic battery on each other. Macon County Jail records showed they both remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $2,000 each, with means they must each post $200 to be released. If they make bail, they are ordered not to have any contact with one another.
