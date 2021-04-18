Argument over spilled flower pot prompts Decatur girlfriend to stab boyfriend, police report

DECATUR — An argument sparked by a knocked-over flower pot resulted in a Decatur girlfriend stabbing her boyfriend in the back, police report.

The wounded man needed sutures to close twin puncture wounds which a sworn affidavit said a Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room doctor had diagnosed as not being life-threatening.

The affidavit said the 24-year-old man was attacked at the woman’s home in the 3700 block of North Portage Place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is quoted as saying he was stabbed with a steak knife but his girlfriend, 22, told police she stabbed him in the back while armed with a pair of scissors.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer Warren Hale said the couple have been in an “off and on” dating relationship for five years and have a 1-year-old daughter together. The man is quoted as telling police he was with his girlfriend and had taken his other child, a 6-year-old boy, along, and it was the boy who had knocked over the flower pot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The boyfriend said the argument over the spilled pot escalated and his girlfriend had tried to strike him with her hands. The boyfriend said he had then gone into a bedroom to retrieve his electronic gaming system and intended to leave.