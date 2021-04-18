Argument over spilled flower pot prompts Decatur girlfriend to stab boyfriend, police report

DECATUR — An argument sparked by a knocked-over flower pot resulted in a Decatur girlfriend stabbing her boyfriend in the back, police report.
The wounded man needed sutures to close twin puncture wounds which a sworn affidavit said a Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room doctor had diagnosed as not being life-threatening.
The affidavit said the 24-year-old man was attacked at the woman’s home in the 3700 block of North Portage Place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is quoted as saying he was stabbed with a steak knife but his girlfriend, 22, told police she stabbed him in the back while armed with a pair of scissors.
Writing in the affidavit, Officer Warren Hale said the couple have been in an “off and on” dating relationship for five years and have a 1-year-old daughter together. The man is quoted as telling police he was with his girlfriend and had taken his other child, a 6-year-old boy, along, and it was the boy who had knocked over the flower pot.
The boyfriend said the argument over the spilled pot escalated and his girlfriend had tried to strike him with her hands. The boyfriend said he had then gone into a bedroom to retrieve his electronic gaming system and intended to leave.
“(He) stated that while his back was turned away from (his girlfriend), she stabbed him in the upper back with a steak knife,” Hale added.
The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. The officer reports the woman has no previous history of domestic violence convictions and a check of Macon County Jail records show she is free after posting a bond of $500 on bail set at $5,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
