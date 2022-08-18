'Armed and dangerous' man wanted on Decatur murder charge, police say

Decatur police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Dionte A. Robinson in connection with an Aug. 14 murder in Decatur.

Robinson, 24, faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder with bond set at $2 million, police said. He is wanted for an incident in the 1100 block of West Wood Street.

Police said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities previously identified Arrion L. McClelland, 24, of Decatur, as the victim of a fatal shooting in that area on Aug. 14. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said McClelland died from a "penetrating gunshot wound to the head."

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll previously said the mortally wounded McClelland had been found by police patrol officers after they responded to the area of the 1100 block of West Wood Street around 3:50 a.m. and then heard gunshots nearby.

Anyone with information should contact police at 217-424-2711 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.