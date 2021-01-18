Armed Decatur burglar sentenced to probation in plea deal

DECATUR — An armed Decatur criminal who prosecutors said was identified by his distinctive gold teeth was sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to an amended charge of attempted residential burglary.

Derondi C. Warnsley, 25, had been due to face a jury trial in January but took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown. Appearing before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Jan. 8, Warnsley made the plea in return for two charges of armed home invasion with a firearm being dropped by the Macon County State's Attorney’s Office.

Two additional charges of committing armed robbery were also dismissed by the judge, along with two further counts of aggravated robbery.

As part of the arrangement, Geisler also sentenced Warnsley to 117 days in the Macon County Jail, but that sentence was cancelled out with credit for time spent in custody since his arrest.

Police reports said Warnsley and an accomplice forced their way into the home of Warnsley’s ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend on Nov. 26, 2019. The accomplice was described as ransacking the place and stealing items while Warnsley kept the terrified couple at gunpoint and made threats to the current boyfriend to stay away from Warnsley’s “Baby Momma.”