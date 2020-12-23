Armed Decatur drug dealer says he carries gun after being robbed, police report

DECATUR — Police arrested an armed Decatur drug dealer Monday night who said he carried a semi-automatic handgun for protection because he has been “robbed multiple times” while selling cannabis.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 21-year-old man had caught law enforcement’s attention when he accelerated away from a patrol car around 9:21 p.m. on East Main Street “as if he was trying to avoid us,” the statement said.

Officer Ryan Wicks pulled the vehicle over after he said it blew through a stop sign and described being confronted with the “strong odor of raw cannabis” while talking to the man, who was the lone driver. Wicks said a bag of cannabis rested next to the driver’s seat and he discovered the .25 caliber handgun, later found to be reported stolen, tucked in the front of the man’s underwear.

“During a Mirandized interview he admitted to possessing the firearm for protection as he has been robbed multiple times during marijuana deals,” Wicks added.

Wicks said he seized a total of 25 grams of cannabis from the car along with functioning scales and multiple plastic sandwich baggies, which the officer said are typical equipment for someone engaged in “street level” drug sales.