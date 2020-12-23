Armed Decatur drug dealer says he carries gun after being robbed, police report

DECATUR — Police arrested an armed Decatur drug dealer Monday night who said he carried a semi-automatic handgun for protection because he has been “robbed multiple times” while selling cannabis.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 21-year-old man had caught law enforcement’s attention when he accelerated away from a patrol car around 9:21 p.m. on East Main Street “as if he was trying to avoid us,” the statement said.
Officer Ryan Wicks pulled the vehicle over after he said it blew through a stop sign and described being confronted with the “strong odor of raw cannabis” while talking to the man, who was the lone driver. Wicks said a bag of cannabis rested next to the driver’s seat and he discovered the .25 caliber handgun, later found to be reported stolen, tucked in the front of the man’s underwear.
“During a Mirandized interview he admitted to possessing the firearm for protection as he has been robbed multiple times during marijuana deals,” Wicks added.
Wicks said he seized a total of 25 grams of cannabis from the car along with functioning scales and multiple plastic sandwich baggies, which the officer said are typical equipment for someone engaged in “street level” drug sales.
The officer said the man was forthcoming about how he made his living: “He advised that, prior to the stop, he was going to buy more marijuana and make additional marijuana street sales,” Wicks added.
“He advised he has been selling marijuana to pay for his rent, car payments, and make extra money for future expenses after losing his job two months ago.”
The man was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm and drug dealing. He remained held in the Macon County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $100,000, which means he must post $10,000 to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid