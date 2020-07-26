Armed man in crowd outside Decatur liquor store gets arrested, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man armed with a gun was arrested early Sunday outside of a liquor store in the 1300 block of North 22nd Street where police said he had been part of a crowd of more than 100 refusing to leave the store’s lot.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said the owner of the store had called police about 2:15 a.m. to complain about the crowd and to say he had seen one of them armed with a gun.

Copeland said officers arrived and immediately spotted the man from the store owner’s description.

“As soon as this man saw the officers approach, he began walking away,” said Copeland. “He was placed in handcuffs because an officer observed the outline of a handgun in his front right pants pocket. And officers did indeed find a silver 9mm handgun loaded with one round in the chamber.”

Copeland said the man has previous convictions for weapons offenses and is not allowed to possess firearms; he was also wanted on two warrants issued out of Macon County.

The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.