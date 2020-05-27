Armed woman takes clothing, TV from Decatur house, prosecutors say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur woman accused of helping herself at gunpoint to contents from a home she had previously moved out of pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of residential burglary.

Michelle R. Batman, 43, who is also listed in court records with the alias spelling “Bateman," appeared in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try her.

Giving evidence earlier at a preliminary hearing, Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool said Batman had shown up at the house in the 500 block of West North Street yelling “let me in.”

Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Tool said when the man living there opened the door he was confronted by Batman pointing a semi-automatic handgun at him.

“She said she was going to get her stuff out of the residence,” said Tool. He described her filing a garbage bag with clothing and other items and then grabbing a 50-inch television before leaving. Tool told Scott that neither the television or the other items taken belonged to Batman, and she had “no authority” to take the property out of the house.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked Tool how many trips Batman had made while taking items and he replied it had been “several," back and forth.