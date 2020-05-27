Armed woman takes clothing, TV from Decatur house, prosecutors say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman accused of helping herself at gunpoint to contents from a home she had previously moved out of pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of residential burglary.
Michelle R. Batman, 43, who is also listed in court records with the alias spelling “Bateman," appeared in Macon County Circuit Court where Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try her.
Giving evidence earlier at a preliminary hearing, Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool said Batman had shown up at the house in the 500 block of West North Street yelling “let me in.”
Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Tool said when the man living there opened the door he was confronted by Batman pointing a semi-automatic handgun at him.
“She said she was going to get her stuff out of the residence,” said Tool. He described her filing a garbage bag with clothing and other items and then grabbing a 50-inch television before leaving. Tool told Scott that neither the television or the other items taken belonged to Batman, and she had “no authority” to take the property out of the house.
Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked Tool how many trips Batman had made while taking items and he replied it had been “several," back and forth.
Ellison then asked if the police had found any records of Batman living at that address.
“According to Miss Batman, she had left there January 1st,” replied Tool. “And according to prior reports we’ve had out there, I know at one point in November she was living there.”
Bowers set a pretrial hearing date for June 30th and assigned the case to Judge Thomas Griffith. Batman is due to appear before him June 24 for a jury trial on an unrelated charge of obstructing justice by destroying evidence.
Batman remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $33,000, which means she must post $3,300 to bond out.
