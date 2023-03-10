DECATUR — Police have arrested one teenager and are seeking two other suspects in the shooting that left a pregnant Decatur woman dead and 4-year-old child injured.

Police said 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas was 26.5 weeks pregnant when she died at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being shot in a residence in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street.

Thomas' family, in an online fundraiser on the website GoFundMe, said the injured child was her daughter, and that she was also mother of a 2-year-old son. Police and the family said the child was still receiving medical treatment Friday.

"She was an innocent bystander, sitting peacefully on the couch when she was struck by stray bullets," wrote Thomas' cousin, Rashanda Bond-Partee, on the fundraiser website, which is seeking help with medical bills, funeral costs and a trust for the children.

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday and was being detained at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released because of state law regarding juveniles, Rosenbery said.

Both also face preliminary first-degree murder charges. Final charging decisions are made by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

In an interview with the Herald & Review, Bond-Partee, said the arrest was a small comfort for grieving family members.

"It doesn't bring her back, but it at least gives us a piece of hope that whoever did this gets caught and Janiah gets justice," she said.

Thomas, her cousin said, was full of life.

"She always had a smile on her face," Bond-Partee said. "She loved her children. She was a great mother. A great friend. A hard worker. She was so small, but she drove this huge forklift at Caterpillar."

Bond-Partee said the two talked frequently, and Bond-Partee would often tell Thomas to never give up on herself despite experiencing difficulties as a young mother.

"I always told her the sky is the limit," Bond-Partee​ ​said.

Another of Thomas' cousins, Jeremie Bond, said the family feels a void that will never be filled, even if all of those involved in her death are brought to justice.

"She was small in stature, but her personality was huge," Bond said. "I'd say she's 5 foot with a 7-foot smile. That's what I want people to remember."

There was nothing bad to say about his cousin, he said, and the tragedy came as a complete shock to her family.

"This is very hard," Bond said. "You would never expect it, and she's so undeserving of something like this happening to her."

Family members request the public to keep Thomas' two children in their prayers, said Bond-Partee, and to remember Thomas as someone who brought joy to all her loved ones.

"We want to keep her name alive," she said.

The investigation is ongoing, Rosenbery said. Police described Anderson as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 125 pounds, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

Friday's arrest came one day after Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel pledged that his officers would work tirelessly to find those responsible for the crime.

"We will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this act of pure barbarism until they are brought to justice," Brandel wrote in a statement on the department's Facebook page. "There is no other option for our team."

The online fundraiser is available at bit.ly/janiahthomas.