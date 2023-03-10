DECATUR — Police have arrested one teenager and are seeking two other suspects in the shooting that left a pregnant Decatur woman dead and 4-year-old child injured.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested Friday and was being detained at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Arrest warrants have been issued for Mattavius A. Anderson, 18, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released because of state law regarding juveniles. Both also face preliminary first-degree murder charges.

Police said 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas was 26.5 weeks pregnant when she died at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being shot in a residence in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street.

The child was still receiving medical care for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, Rosenbery said. Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

The arrest came one day after Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel pledged that his officers would work tirelessly to find those responsible for the crime.

"We will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this act of pure barbarism until they are brought to justice," Brandel wrote in a statement on the department's Facebook page. "There is no other option for our team."

Final charging decisions are made by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story that will be updated.