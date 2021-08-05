 Skip to main content
Arrest made in 2 Decatur shootings, police said

Bond, Dana

Dana Bond

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
DECATUR — Police on Thursday said a suspect in two shootings is in custody. 

Dana E. Bond, Jr., 28, of Decatur was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Spring Street by representatives of the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task ForceDecatur Police Street Crimes Unit detectives and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.  

Police said he had warrants for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm related to a June 20 shooting at Prairie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A woman received a graze wound in the shooting, police said.

Crews are investigating a fire on West Macon Street in Decatur on Thursday. 

He also had an active warrant for attempted murder​ in a May 17 shooting in the 800 block of South Maffit Street in which a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, police said. 

Police said they had previously arrested one person each in the June 20 and May 17 shootings. 

Quinten O. D. Sibley, 30, remains jailed on charges of attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

Kadaris T. Britt, 26, remains jailed on charges of attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

