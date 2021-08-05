Arrest made in 2 Decatur shootings, police said

DECATUR — Police on Thursday said a suspect in two shootings is in custody.

Police said he had warrants for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm related to a June 20 shooting at Prairie Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A woman received a graze wound in the shooting, police said.

He also had an active warrant for attempted murder​ in a May 17 shooting in the 800 block of South Maffit Street in which a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they had previously arrested one person each in the June 20 and May 17 shootings.

Quinten O. D. Sibley, 30, remains jailed on charges of attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

Kadaris T. Britt, 26, remains jailed on charges of attempted murder, armed habitual criminal, felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. .

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.