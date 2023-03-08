DECATUR — Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has signed a proclamation for Turn the City Blue Week to “recognize that the health, safety and well-being of all animals is vital.”

Residents are encouraged to display blue lights in front porch lights, lamp posts, in windows and elsewhere from March 10-16 to raise awareness of animal cruelty and to work together to recognize and report signs of animal abuse and cruelty.

One such case was Blue, a dog seized along with four others during bitterly cold weather in December. Concerned passersby reported the condition of the dogs, and Blue, an American bulldog, had to be euthanized as he was too far gone to save. The other dogs are in the custody of the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center, and Mark Miller Jr. and Nyssa Richards, the dogs’ owners, have been ordered to pay for their care while the animal cruelty case is settled in court.

That was only one of several animal cruelty cases locally in recent months. In another, a deceased dog was found abandoned in a cage on Sawyer Road in January. The dog was emaciated and part of the blanket found with the dog had been pulled into the cage, presumably by the dog before its death. An arrest was made in that case on Wednesday, said Decatur police.

Twyla Kitsos, 33, has been charged with failure of owner’s duties in connection with this incident. Kitsos was given a Notice to Appear in Criminal Court. Assistance and information from the public was crucial in leading to Kitsos’ arrest, police said.

A third case, in February, resulted in the arrest of John Leach of Maroa, who was charged with aggravated animal cruelty for placing a pronged shock collar on a dog named Dakota for months, which caused the dog permanent injury, as well as failure to provide adequate food and shelter for the dog.

Wolfe’s proclamation of Turn the City Blue Week reads: “Decatur-Macon County endorses harsh but appropriate penalties against those proven responsible for the intentional abuse and cruelty of all animals.”