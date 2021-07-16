Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of 26-year-old Decatur man

DECATUR — An investigation into the fatal shooting Thursday of Antwane L. McClelland Jr., 26, of Decatur has resulted in an arrest.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland announced in a news release that Damariyon T. Mills, 22, has been arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Based on information developed by detectives, an arrest warrant was obtained for Mills, Copeland said. He was taken into custody at 1:45 p.m. Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at his residence in the 700 block of East Leafland Avenue.

Copeland said detectives obtained a search warrant for Mills’ residence and vehicle. During the search a 9mm handgun, ammunition and other evidence were found and seized.

Mills remains in the Macon County Jail. Copeland said Mills has two open felony weapons cases in Macon County in addition to this most recent case.

Decatur officers were dispatched at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue to a report of shots fired and a person down. They arrived to find McClelland lying dead in the street.

Authorities said numerous shell casings were located throughout the block. Preliminary information indicated a block party was taking place at the location when arguments broke out which led to physical fights, followed by multiple people exchanging gunfire.

At 2:37 a.m. Thursday, officers were detailed to the 1300 block of East Locust Street to a report someone having been shot. A 21-year-old male Decatur resident was located, who had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound to the leg.

A casing was located in the intersection of Lowber and Locust streets. It is believed this shooting is related to the murder on Leafland, Copeland said.

Copeland said detectives continue to investigate the murder of McClelland, along with the murder of Shomari Page and the shooting of the 8-year-old girl Thursday evening.

Additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS or text DPD333.

