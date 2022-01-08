Arrest made in connection with shooting of Decatur police officer

DECATUR — A 23-year-old Decatur man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer early Saturday.
Joseph L. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer.
"The officer’s injuries are not considered serious at this time, and they were released from the hospital with further treatment required in the future," an earlier Decatur Police Department statement said.
The preliminary charges stem from an incident that started with a vehicle being observed making multiple traffic violations at about 2:39 a.m. in the area of South Jasper and East Clay streets.
The driver fled on foot when the officer tried to make a traffic stop near 900 E. Clay St., police said. During the chase, the person fired one shot at the officer, who was hit and wounded, the statement said. The officer did not fire his or her weapon during the incident, police said.
Police said the officer, who was not named in the statement, provided the suspect's location until additional law enforcement arrived at the scene. The person being chased is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle.
A Decatur police officer took the injured officer to a hospital and was treated for injuries to their face and shoulder.
Williams is currently in custody at the Macon County Jail.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
This incident remains an active investigation and additional arrests may occur.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.